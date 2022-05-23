Local Students With Disabilities Graduate From On-the-Job Training Program

Texas Health Dallas has something good to celebrate. Eight Richardson Independent School District students graduated from the Project SEARCH program.

The program is a one-year unpaid internship providing high school seniors with disabilities an opportunity to learn life skills and hands-on training. Since 2017, the program has been a team effort with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas, Richardson ISD, Project SEARCH and Quest Employment Services.

The program has been led by Francisco Gonzalez, manager of Hospitality and Concierge Services.

“Here we are five years later and look at our accomplishments,” Gonzalez said.

There have been 44 students accepted over the first four years of the Texas Health Dallas program.

Of the eight students that have graduated from the program, six of them have found jobs.