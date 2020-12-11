Local Students Donate 5,000 Meals to Food Insecure Families

It’s never too early to learn a lesson in doing something good for others and the children at several Primrose Schools across North Texas have learned that hands-on lesson in a big way.

The students at the Primrose Schools in Park Cities, Klyde Warren Park, Prestonwood, Plano at Preston Meadow and Frisco West collected 6,417 food items, which is around 5,000 meals.

Those meals have been donated to Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano to help food insecure families ahead of the holiday season.

The lesson didn’t stop with that donation. Many students donated food, but some schools even encouraged students to do age-appropriate chores at home to earn money to donate. They say it’s been a challenging year, but even the tiniest hands can do something good for those in need.