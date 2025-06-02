Local student-athlete celebrates success on and off the field

As graduation season ends, rising seniors in North Texas high schools are getting ready to make their mark on their campuses one last time.

Lily Williams has been working on leaving her mark for several years as she becomes a senior next year at Collegiate High School in the Cedar Hill ISD.

The district reported she earned the highest score on the SAT of her entire graduating class with a 1470.

Williams has a passion for learning and for softball, as she has been playing since she was seven years old. As an accomplished softball player, she was awarded the District 6A-11 Softball Co-Utility Player of the Year in the past season. The district said she struck out 160 batters while on the mound.

Williams is making it all happen as she competes for Cedar Hill High School but attends her classes at Dallas College-Cedar Valley in Lancaster.

School is her number one priority, but she hopes to realize another dream in the Spring of 2026, leading the softball team at Cedar Hill High School to their first playoff spot since 2018.