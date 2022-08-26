Local Schools Using App to Enhance Storytime, Childhood Literacy

Something good is happening in several school districts across North Texas to help increase childhood literacy.

Teachers are utilizing the app called “Novel Effect”. The app responds with interactive music and sound effects during story time, creating different dimensions for your child as they learn.

Quyen Hudspeth, a Kindergarten teacher at Lance Thompson Elementary School in the Northwest ISD said that the app has been a game changer for her early learning students.

“They get so excited about it. They actually ask me when we are going to do it,” Hudspeth said.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

She said it’s not just for the younger kids, but chapter books are also on the app.

“It’s a way to continue to enforce the importance of reading and keep kids’ attention. With so many things fighting for their attention, it’s getting harder and harder to make sure they can learn. This app is really helping,” Hudspeth said.

A representative with the Novel Effect said that students in Dallas, Arlington, Granbury and Frisco ISD’s are just a few North Texas district using the app to enhance story time.