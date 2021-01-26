Local Recovery Center Celebrates 50 Years With New Initiative

A Dallas-based nonprofit is celebrating 50 years of helping women pursue their recovery journey with a new mission to help even more families.

Nexus Recovery Center offers specialized substance use disorder treatment services for adult women in Dallas and has been recognized as a leader and expert in recovery efforts in North Texas.

The center is launching the Nexus 50 for 50 Anniversary Campaign, which will focus on raising funds for three different essential pillars of Nexus Recovery Center’s services: community, dignity and security.

The milestone anniversary comes at a time when recovery efforts and treatment services are especially critical due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2020, Nexus Recovery Center has served more than 1,500 women with demand continuing to rise.

Funds designated for “community” will focus on Nexus Recovery Center’s campus environment, the nonprofit staff and frontline workers and the recovery community. Funds designated for “dignity” will be dedicated to the basic needs of Nexus Recovery Center’s clients, such as clothing and essential items. Funds donated towards “security” will go towards the safety of the Nexus Recovery Center campus and staff.

The campaign aims to raise at least 50 gifts of $50,000 each. It is being led Nexus board member Jan Madigan and Carolyn Waghorne, a longtime supporter of the organization.

“Nexus Recovery Center has been doing life-changing work for the women of North Texas for the past half a century, and we are proud to honor that work with the Nexus 50 for 50 Anniversary Campaign this year,” said Heather Ormand, CEO of Nexus Recovery Center. “As someone who has been in recovery for nearly a decade, I personally understand the importance of organizations such as Nexus Recovery Center and the impact they can have in changing the trajectory of a woman’s life. We look forward to a celebratory year, and hope the community will join us in supporting Nexus Recovery Center.”

For more information and to donate to the campaign, click here.