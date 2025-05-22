Local Reading Rallies celebrate childhood literacy

As students are preparing to get out of school for summer across North Texas, a local nonprofit is reminding them of the importance of reading proficiency.

Catch Up & Read hosted 20 Reading Rallies across North Texas to celebrate students who have made significant strides in their literacy skills. More than 600 students from 20 campuses have been honored with medals, pizza, and other fun to celebrate with their families at the end of the school year.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The nonprofit partners with North Texas schools, helping students in first through third grades to hit key milestones to read on grade level. Reading proficiency has long been tied to high school success and graduation.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Students who participated in the Catch Up & Read program received more than 70 hours of after-school tutoring from teachers who have been specially trained.

Since it was founded in 2009, Catch Up & Read has trained more than 500 teachers who have gone on to assist more than 50,000 students with high-quality reading instruction.