Local Police Officer Wins Bronze at Special Olympics USA Games

Sgt. Leonard Lake is winning on the streets of Arlington as well as on the court.
Sgt. Lake is the supervisor of the Entertainment District & Tourism Unit, which is responsible for patrolling the area around Arlington's stadiums, theme parks, and other major venues. He’s also a proud volunteer and mentor with Special Olympics Texas.
Recently, he made the Special Olympics Texas Unified Basketball Team. The team brings athletes together with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities to promote inclusion, friendships and most importantly understanding.
Team Texas traveled to Orlando to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games Unified Basketball Tournament, which included teams from all 50 states and five countries. Sgt. Lake and Team Texas went 4-1 in the tournament (they lost to eventual champion Florida) and earned the Bronze Medal.
We thank Sgt. Lake for his service on and off the court.