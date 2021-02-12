Local Podcasters Surprise Health Care Workers With Gifts

Jeanette, Evette and Tina are the hosts of the JET Setting Divas podcast.

They wanted to do something to honor the health care heroes who have been working around the clock during the pandemic.

The three usually travel the world experiencing one of a kind adventures, but with the COVID-19 shutdown, they haven’t been able to do that like they want. Instead of traveling, they have been spending their time helping others.

Recently, they put together special gift baskets for health care workers at the Silverado Memory Care facility in Southlake.

They made sure the cold weather didn’t stop them from honoring them.