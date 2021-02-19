Local Photographer Offering Free Photoshoot for One Deserving Woman

Danielle Alyse is a self-proclaimed military brat who has called different parts of the world home. One thing that has always been a constant with her, the need to celebrate women who are not average.

“I want all women to know they are beautiful. Doesn’t matter what they look like. Especially those women about 30,” Alyse said.

To show her appreciation for the work women do in their everyday lives, she is giving away a free photoshoot as part of her Divine 30 over 30 series.

“The women will have a celebrity-style photoshoot experience being pampered by my team of professional hair and makeup artists. The photoshoot will be filled with lots of dancing to your favorite music in a clean studio while being guided by me, so no worries on knowing how to pose wearing beautiful fun gowns,” Alyse said.

There is more information on how to enter on the Danielle Alyse Portraits website.

The deadline to enter to win the free photoshoot is Feb. 27.