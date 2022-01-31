Local Pearl Harbor Army Veteran Honored on His 100th Birthday

A local Pearl Harbor army veteran was honored by the City of Bridgeport recently.

“He's a Pearl Harbor survivor who later stormed Normandy. He saw Japanese planes fly overhead as America came under attack more than 80 years ago and recently celebrated his 100th birthday,” relations manager for the City of Bridgeport Krystal A. Smith said.

Dale “Red” Robinson celebrated two milestones on January 25 with the City Council. They celebrated his 100th birthday and Mayor Randy Singleton proclaimed Tuesday, January 25, 2022 as Dale “Red” Robinson Day in the city.