Dallas

Local Organization Raises $100K Towards Critical Needs for Homeless Children

By Laura Harris

A local nonprofit got some much-needed help from the community to continue to help North Texas families with small children when they need the help the most.

A local nonprofit got some much-needed help from the community to continue to help North Texas families with small children when they need the help the most.

Their fundraising party was back this year after being canceled because of the pandemic last year.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Hope Supply Company, which is the largest children’s nonprofit diaper bank in Texas, held a fundraiser with more than 300 people and collected more than $100,000. The Dallas-based business accepts donations year-round for critical needs like diapers, wipes, baby formula and more. They provide these items to more than 75 social service organizations in North Texas, including homeless shelters, transitional living centers, school districts and state agencies.

Hope’s CEO, Barbara Johnson, also spoke about the continued demand for diapers and other essential items for DFW children, noting a spike in demand by 300% during the pandemic.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

traffic fatalities 1 hour ago

Texas Works to ‘End the Streak' of Traffic Deaths

Grand Prairie 8 hours ago

Grand Prairie Family Opens Doors to Family of 5 From Afghanistan

They say they have a shared mission. Their efforts are to help homeless and at-risk children.

This article tagged under:

Dallasnonprofit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us