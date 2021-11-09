Local Organization Raises $100K Towards Critical Needs for Homeless Children

A local nonprofit got some much-needed help from the community to continue to help North Texas families with small children when they need the help the most.

Their fundraising party was back this year after being canceled because of the pandemic last year.

The Hope Supply Company, which is the largest children’s nonprofit diaper bank in Texas, held a fundraiser with more than 300 people and collected more than $100,000. The Dallas-based business accepts donations year-round for critical needs like diapers, wipes, baby formula and more. They provide these items to more than 75 social service organizations in North Texas, including homeless shelters, transitional living centers, school districts and state agencies.

Hope’s CEO, Barbara Johnson, also spoke about the continued demand for diapers and other essential items for DFW children, noting a spike in demand by 300% during the pandemic.

They say they have a shared mission. Their efforts are to help homeless and at-risk children.