Local Nonprofit Takes Unconventional Approach to Homelessness Assistance

In 2020, about 27,000 people experienced homelessness on a single night in Texas. That number is up 5% from 2019, according to the Texas Homeless Network’s annual report.

The pandemic is making the situation even more dire.

While the numbers are sobering, a Dallas woman is doing something good to help those in need. It’s called The Human Impact and it was born after Elisabeth Jordan lost her job eight years ago.

“Most peoples' origins of homelessness involve trauma and loss. I kept hearing stories of long-term abuse, deaths or divorce that destabilized someone,” Jordan said.

The Human Impact

As the founder and president of the nonprofit, Jordan said the objective was to make a human impact on the people she calls “our friends.”

“It was a total new experience for me, but over time, I went and just fell in love with my friends on the streets and they have changed my life,” Jordan said. "I had a friend named Larry James who has been doing some great things on the streets of South Dallas for a long time. He invited me to meet his friends and neighbors as they were getting off a bus headed to the Austin Street Center to help."

There is no building for the nonprofit. Rather, Jordan said it is about meeting people where they are.

“We have cookouts, we bring them birthday cakes and ask them what they need. It’s about understanding what people need and getting them the information and resources to emerge from their current situations and making sure we are treating everyone with dignity,” Jordan said.

The Human Impact

Their work hasn’t stopped during the pandemic. It has actually become even more important as more people are in need of assistance.

Jordan hopes other people are inspired to help as well.

"I believe that we all have a part to play and all can have a human impact. You can do that by caring for a family member or smiling at a stranger. We are all invited every day to make a human impact in your community," Jordan said.

The Human Impact is hosting an event to visit and help those in need Saturday, March 27. The group will meet in the parking lot of Mokah Coffee at 2803 Taylor Street and go from. Anyone who would like to help is invited to join.