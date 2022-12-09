Local Nonprofit Releases 2022 Gifts for Good List

Five years ago, the Kleinert Family started a small foundation with the mission of serving populations in need of a chance. Their belief is that there is power in community and transformation can happen when people work together for good.

Another holiday season brings another Gift Guide for Goodness with all the products not just supporting social enterprises, but also gifts that give back.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“We think it may be the future of nonprofits. them creating these businesses and creating these quality products that have people become more sustained. because donors could always go away,” Kaileigh Johnson, Chief Program Officer, Good Foundation. “This way they are making their own money and teaching their clients that they serve new skills. So, it is a win-win for everyone.”

This year’s gift guide includes more than a dozen products that help to create more good in the North Texas community and beyond.