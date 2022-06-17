Local Mother/Daughter Nursing Duo Making a Difference

Rhonda Enneking and her daughter Krista are living the phrase, “Like mother, like daughter.” The two both work as nurses at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center McKinney.

Rhonda is a gastrointestinal technician and her daughter is a registered nurse on the orthopedic and neurology floor.

Krista said she followed in her mom’s footsteps after hearing such great stories about the patients and the gratifying work her mom did daily.

The hospital said both ladies take care of their patients with a servant’s heart and their love and compassion shine through.