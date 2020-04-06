Local Mom Brings HS Seniors Together With Creative Shirts

High School seniors across the country are having a senior year like no one could have imagined. Proms have been canceled, most graduations have been canceled and life, as we all know it, has changed drastically.

A North Texas mom wanted to do something good for the seniors at The Colony High School and it definitely made for some smiles.

The mother of senior Andrew Tvardzik posted the senior shirt she made for the students on her Facebook page a little more than a week ago. This was after she already had 100 made. Tvardzik was out of work, so she decided to make a little extra money with these shirts. She was also able to find a local printer that could help her make them.

The shirts, a play on the popular NBC show "Friends." The shirt reads “The episode where they were all quarantined.” Every episode title of the show started with, “The episode where…”