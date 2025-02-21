Local literacy nonprofit to give away 50,000th book

United to Learn is a nonprofit promoting literacy across the Dallas ISD.

In March, they will celebrate giving their 50,000th book, but before that, they are hosting two Book Bash events to help elementary students grow their at-home libraries.

"These celebratory events give every student a chance to take home a free book of their choosing—curated to reflect diverse backgrounds and a variety of interests so every child can see themselves in the stories they read," Emily Bywaters, communications director said.

They hosted their most recent Book Bash on Thursday, February 20 at Bucker Terrace Montessori and their next will be on Monday, March 6 to celebrate Read Across America Week.

"Volunteers transform each space into themed worlds—like jungle adventures or winter wonderlands—making it an immersive experience for students as they choose their books. We’re still looking for 30–60 volunteers at five locations this spring," Bywaters said.

There are several Book Bashes remaining in the school year where volunteers are needed.