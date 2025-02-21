something good

Local literacy nonprofit to give away 50,000th book

By Laura Harris

NBC Universal, Inc.

United to Learn is a nonprofit promoting literacy across the Dallas ISD.

In March, they will celebrate giving their 50,000th book, but before that, they are hosting two Book Bash events to help elementary students grow their at-home libraries.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"These celebratory events give every student a chance to take home a free book of their choosing—curated to reflect diverse backgrounds and a variety of interests so every child can see themselves in the stories they read," Emily Bywaters, communications director said.

They hosted their most recent Book Bash on Thursday, February 20 at Bucker Terrace Montessori and their next will be on Monday, March 6 to celebrate Read Across America Week.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"Volunteers transform each space into themed worlds—like jungle adventures or winter wonderlands—making it an immersive experience for students as they choose their books. We’re still looking for 30–60 volunteers at five locations this spring," Bywaters said.

There are several Book Bashes remaining in the school year where volunteers are needed.

This article tagged under:

something good
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us