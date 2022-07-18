Local Library Hosts Financial Empowerment Exhibit for Kids

Something good is happening at the Plano Public Library to enrich children’s minds and their wallets.

The library is hosting the Thinking Money for Kids exhibition. It’s a financial education exhibit, traveling the nation. It is set us at the Haggard Library through August 24, all made possible through a national grant.

“This exhibit is a great conversation starter for families,” said Library Director Libby Holtmann. “We encourage people of all ages to come explore Thinking Money for Kids, as well as the many financial education programs and activities we offer. Library staff are happy to help our community connect with beneficial information and resources.”

The multimedia experience is perfect for children seven to 11, according to the library. It has fun games, activities and storylines to help children understand money, its function in society and how to make sound financial decisions in ways that kids can understand.

The Haggard Library is the only location in Texas selected to host the exhibit on it’s two-year tour.