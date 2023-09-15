Local law student receives scholarship ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month

The Dallas Foundation has funded more than $1.5 million in scholarships this year. Their mission is to improve lives and make visible progress throughout North Texas.

The foundation has several scholarships geared toward helping students of diverse backgrounds realize their higher education dreams.

Fernanda Roman is one of the latest recipients. She received both a scholarship award and judicial internship award from the most recent Dallas Hispanic Law Foundation Scholarship & Bar Study scholarship.

"I was born in Mexico but raised here in Dallas. I am unsure what type of law I would like to pursue, but if there is one thing that I am sure of, is that I would like to help my community in Dallas," Fernanda said.

These are scholarships and bar study grants that are given to Hispanic law students.

333 students were part of this year’s scholarship class.