Local Law Enforcement Officers Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Community

Two local law enforcement officers are getting some well-deserved recognition for doing something good in their communities.

Deputy Bryan Woodard of the Tarrant County Constable’s Office takes time every day to feed the homeless, visit with home-bound elderly, and volunteers his own time to help anyone that he can.

He even took a homeless man out to lunch the other day, something he does often on his breaks.

"Deputy Woodard embodies all four areas of a hero. He shows humility by all the simple acts he does to make a great impact in his community whether it’s providing guidance to people on the street or buying a homeless man lunch. He provides a heart of service by checking on neighbors and people in the community, especially those who are elderly or need help,” said Alicia Romnek, who nominated Woodard. “His smile, positivity, funny videos, and loving kindness gives you hope that there are people out there who care and the world can be a better place if we just be the positive change in our own communities."

Woodard shares his positivity on social media, with over 600,000 followers.

Meanwhile, public information officer Brad Uptmore with Southlake Police is being recognized for his award-winning work connecting with the community through social media.

His witty and viral posts have gathered over 100,000 followers and shows the human side of the badge.

NEW FALL HATS?! As Southlake police officers, we wear many hats—peacemaker, debater, lifesaver, counselor, mother/father, brother/sister and more. But this autumn, Chief let us consider a different type of hat that goes back to the…basic.



1/ pic.twitter.com/cy2ZFeKLvu — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) November 9, 2022

He's even helped get the word out to collect toys, donations and other needs for local causes.

"He can often be found volunteering for the local school's acting competition, or speaking at middle school career day, or educating the local society women's club, or braving the 104 degree heat at a city event in order to meet citizens. He does all of this because he genuinely wants to invest in the community," said nominator Whitney Johannessen.

Both men were named one of six nominees across the country for the national League of Legendary Law Enforcement Officers award by RollKall, an Irving-based company that helps coordinate off-duty officer jobs.

“RollKall is thrilled to present the 2022 League of Legendary LEOs to an accomplished, impactful group of professionals who are great leaders, inspiring public figures who make our communities a better place,” says Chris White, co-founder and CEO of RollKall. “Celebrating these honorees and their contributions to law enforcement and in our communities is the epitome of what RollKall and its employees are all about.”

On behalf of Woodard and Uptmore, RollKall also donated to a local charities, including Community Nest of DeSoto and Grace Grapevine.