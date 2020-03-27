sachse

Local Kids Send Cards of Encouragement to Older Adults

By Laura Harris

Children at Woodbridge Montessori Academy in Sachse did something good for the residents of a nearby assisted living and memory care community.

Leave it to children to always make us smile -- especially in times of hardship.

Children at Woodbridge Montessori Academy in Sachse did something good for the residents of a nearby assisted living and memory care community. They sent messages of encouragement to the older adults who live at Mustang Creek Estates.

The cards had messages like, “sending lots of love” and “you are my sunshine”.

The residents there continue to practice social distancing, so the coronavirus pandemic has been especially hard for them. The cards from the kids made their day.

Photos: Local Kids Send Cards of Encouragement to Older Adults

