Local kids raise money for Honduras orphanage in lieu of birthday gifts

Students in the first-grade class at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Plano at the Cove in Little Elm got together and decided to do something good for kids just like them but in different situations.

Mia, Lenna, Lulu, Ghram, Jack, Declan, Jackson, and Enzo were the leaders of this huge undertaking that yielded $1400!

One of the adults who helped them organize this told NBC 5, "What makes this party special isn’t the mermaid and pirates theme the kids dreamed up but the fact that the kids said no gifts. Instead, they asked for donations for their sister parish in Honduras. The money raised will go to the Hogar Suyapa orphanage."

The orphanage is in one of the poorest parts of Honduras where they are caring, feeding, and educating children from the most impoverished and abusive situations in the region.

It takes about $411 per child a month to ensure they have exactly what they need, which covers food, clothes, toiletries, and school supplies.

Way to go kids!