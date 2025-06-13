something good

Local kids get introduction to life-saving careers

By Laura Harris

The members at The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dallas got a visit from some real-life heroes.

Acadian Ambulance brought EMT demonstrations including CPR and first aid. Dozens of students were also given a tour of a high-tech ambulance.

The demonstrations included training on a resuscitation dummy and direct interaction with Acadian medics to learn more about what they do on a daily bases.

The Career Launch Program at the Oak Cliff Clubhouse was an effort to give local young people a hands-on look at the lifesaving career of an EMT.

The partnership also hopes to help address the overwhelming need for new EMTs in North Texas.

