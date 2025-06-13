Local kids get introduction to life-saving careers

The members at The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dallas got a visit from some real-life heroes.

Acadian Ambulance brought EMT demonstrations including CPR and first aid. Dozens of students were also given a tour of a high-tech ambulance.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The demonstrations included training on a resuscitation dummy and direct interaction with Acadian medics to learn more about what they do on a daily bases.

The Career Launch Program at the Oak Cliff Clubhouse was an effort to give local young people a hands-on look at the lifesaving career of an EMT.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The partnership also hopes to help address the overwhelming need for new EMTs in North Texas.