Local Girls Start Book Club, Help Community

Curling up with a good book is always something good, but for five young girls in Collin County, reading is also about inspiration.

Sarai Spencer, Sanaa Vaughn, Jordyn Pulling and Brooklyn and Bryanna Orange. Their Reading Riders Book Club range in ages from five to 12 years old.

Sarai told her grandmother, Deborah Spencer, she wanted to start a book club and the idea blossomed from there.

While they are small in number, they are mighty in work. The crew has helped Minni’s Food Pantry and Love Pacs in Plano. They have made cards for the sick and shut-in. They have also partnered with local nonprofits on a book drive where they collected more than 200 books for children in need.

In a time where so much is uncertain, Spencer said their joy for reading will always be a constant.

“This is a relationship of a lifetime that they are building,” Spencer said. “They are becoming friends and they are learning and they are giving back to the community. So it really excites me.”

The five girls meet every other Sunday to talk about the books they are reading. That part is enough to be excited about, but knowing they are building a lifelong friendship and helping their community means is much more.