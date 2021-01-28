Local Girl Scout Enlists Great Grandma's Help to Make Cookie Sale Sweeter

The Girl Scouts are having to find ways to be creative when it comes to cookie season. The days of dropping by door to door and big set ups outside of grocery stores aren’t as safe as they used to be during the pandemic.

Many troops have found creative ways to still sell cookies, including 11-year-old Kate Trizila of Troop 7755.

The Richardson Independent School District fifth-grader knew the pandemic was going to change the way she made sales, so she added a little something to make the deal sweeter.

“Each order comes with a face mask made by my great grandmother, so please come get some,” she said on a video she recorded.

She is also selling cookies online.

“The cookie season teaches them so many skills. They learn how to be entrepreneurs. They learn math skills. They learn how to be gracious when someone says no,” Kate’s mom Jo said. “We just had to find a way to still do it and stand out.”

Girl Scout cookie season usually last from January to April.