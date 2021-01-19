Local Foundation Donates Dozens of Toys to Children Battling Cancer

The Carson Leslie Foundation was created in 2010 in memory of Carson Leslie. That’s when Carson lost his brave fight with cancer.

Carson’s mom, Chief Mission Officer of the foundation, Annette, vowed she would continue her son’s wish to not only help fund pediatric cancer research but to also put smiles on the faces of children who are battling.

The foundation recently made a donation that did just that at Children’s Health Dallas.

“This is our highly successful COVID-19 pivot, where we act like Santa Clause and the Tooth Fairy each and every month. We deliver a hootenanny of surprises to each hospital room of every patient on the oncology floor at Children’s,” Annette said. “Hours of volunteerism from students at Shelton, Parish Episcopal School and Greenhill made this possible. They charged up each remote-controlled vehicle collected by Beta Theta Pi at SMU.”

The last donation was made on the anniversary of Carson’s death, so it was extra special.

“[We delivered] 50 remote-controlled vehicles all revved up bringing a few hours of mayhem and handing out smiles to some very sick kids, the joy is in the giving,” Annette said.

Students at Ursuline Academy helped decorate cards that were included in each surprise.