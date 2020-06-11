Local Food Truck Helps Provide Hundreds of Meals for Families in Need

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t showing signs of slowing down as cases continue to rise in 20 states across the country.

Cynthia Nevels owns a Dallas-based and award-winning food truck called Soulgood that specializes in vegan and vegetarian cuisine. Nevels said she understands the great need many families have for fresh food and vegetables while juggling a tight budget.

Nevels teamed up with a newly formed nonprofit, Feed the Front Line, to provide more than 600 hot and plant-based meals.

"Things are hard for all of us and instead of thinking about myself I wanted to use my food truck to serve healthy food to others to make an impact in some small way so a child doesn't go hungry in my neighborhood," Nevels said.

The collaboration has also extended to Dallas ISD throughout June.

“Soulgood food truck will be onsite to distribute 150 family-size meals with a serving size of four at South Oak Cliff High School on Thursday, June 11. They will be doing the same thing at Cedar Crest Church of Christ on Thursday, June 18. Both distribution sites will be open from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m.

While the mobile meal machine was forced to close at the beginning of the pandemic, Soulgood continued to help where they could.

“[We] partnered with Pecan Lodge to use the food truck to serve first responders working day and night to help the sick,” Nevels said.

This story gets even better.

Nevels received an unexpected, financial contribution from two, rising seniors at Allen High School, Camryn Smith and her friend, Lily.

Camryn Smith

“I wanted to raise money somehow when the Black Lives Matter movement was gaining even more traction and protesting and posting didn’t feel like enough to me,” Camryn Smith said. “I wanted to make a tangible and direct change in my community. We ended up being able to raise $2,000 to benefit two black woman-owned businesses, Soulgood and Healthy Vibes Nutrition in Allen.”