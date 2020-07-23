Local Fitness Instructor Offering Free, Virtual Fitness Class

No excuses. That is the motto Ashley Nicole Davis lives by. The Dallas fitness instructor and founder of RA Warrior Fitness is living proof of her motto every day.

“I have had rheumatoid arthritis for the last 15 years,” Davis said. “I have always considered myself an RA warrior because I have overcome so much regardless of what I have gone through.”

Davis said she is living proof that no matter what your fitness level or your limitations, you can keep moving.

“My motto is, "excuses don’t burn calories," and that is so true. We can all make excuses as to why we can’t do something, but you never know if you don’t try. A lot of times people feel so much better after they finish the workout so they say to themselves, why did I have an excuse in the first place,” Davis said.

She is using her passion for fitness to inspire others, especially during the pandemic.

She has been holding free, virtual classes for clients and staff of the Buckner Family Hope Center at Wynnewood. It’s a South Dallas program focused on strengthening families through education and support resources.

“During the pandemic, all the gyms and everything shut down and I realized people still needed to get their activity. They still needed to be educated on the right foods to eat to keep their bodies energized. And just to keep people moving. Your life depends on it. You have to keep moving. Something is better than nothing,” Davis said. “This has been kind of like a fun thing for them and an outlet. I love to see the kids join their parents. We really get creative with it. We use things that they already have around the house and we just have fun with it.”

Davis’s efforts are appreciated.

“The virtual fitness class through the Buckner Family Hope Center has been really beneficial. It helps me relax and gives me something healthy to do. It’s hard being away from people in isolation, so it’s good to see some familiar faces and laugh with others,” said one of the women taking her online class.

The benefits of the classes aren’t just physical, they are also mental.

“When we thought of adding this virtual class for our clients at the Buckner Family Hope Center, it was because we were looking for ways to help release stress associated with shelter-in-place orders and social distancing. We work with lots of single-parent households in which we could hear and see the stress, worry, and frustration that they were experiencing since the coronavirus started. The last thing we wanted to happen was for parents or children to take out their frustrations on each other. This virtual class taught by our volunteer, Ashley, has brought people together that would possibly have not participated if it were offered in person. They are able to participate in the comfort of their own home with no intimidation,” Sandra Martinez, a family coach at the Buckner Family Hope Center at Wynnewood said.

All are welcome to join the free class via Zoom, Thursday, July 23 at 12:30 p.m.

RA Warrior Fitness, LLC is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting:

Click here to join the Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 995 696 9184

Password: 037638