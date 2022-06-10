Local Family Delivers 3,000 Bags of Encouragement

An Arlington family is putting a fresh spin on something good.

Ashley Hardyway, her husband and their four children came up with the idea last year to get out of the house after being cooped up during the pandemic and a way spread something good in their community.

“We are who we are because someone once loved us,” Hardyway said.

They put together care packages with fun things inside, including flowers and notes of encouragement.

What started as a simple family project has now blossomed into more than 3,000 bags being delivered.

“You gotta remember that it starts at home,” Hardyway said. “What can we do to raise change engines that will love and give and spread those things for generations to come.”

Since starting their project in 2022, they have dropped off bags to homes, police stations, grocery stores. They have even taken requests.

The family, originally from Wichita, Kansas, said they plan to continue to spread love as much as they can.