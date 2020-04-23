Local Family Creates ‘Olympic Games’ While Safe at Home

A North Richland Hills family wasn’t too happy the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed. Since they have a lot of free time on their hands these days, they decided to make their own.

Kelly Sloan and her husband Connor set up multiple events for their two young boys to try out.

“We had 10 events. Some sports, some intelligence and some song and dance,” Kelly said.

The boys, Lincoln, 4, and Beckett, 3, competed against each other in the games. Their backyard Olympics even concluded with a medal ceremony on tiered podiums.

“We hope to bring some joy to families that are sheltering in place. Enjoy,” Kelly said.