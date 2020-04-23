North Richland Hills

Local Family Creates ‘Olympic Games’ While Safe at Home

By Laura Harris

Kelly Sloan

A North Richland Hills family wasn’t too happy the 2020 Tokyo Olympics were postponed. Since they have a lot of free time on their hands these days, they decided to make their own.

Kelly Sloan and her husband Connor set up multiple events for their two young boys to try out.

“We had 10 events. Some sports, some intelligence and some song and dance,” Kelly said.

The boys, Lincoln, 4, and Beckett, 3, competed against each other in the games. Their backyard Olympics even concluded with a medal ceremony on tiered podiums.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 17 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus 5 mins ago

North Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry Returns to Irving

“We hope to bring some joy to families that are sheltering in place. Enjoy,” Kelly said.

This article tagged under:

North Richland HillsOLYMPICS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us