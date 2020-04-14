Mesquite Elementary School Teacher Mails Nearly a Dozen Cards to Students

The separation and lack of human connection many of us are dealing with is weighing on us differently. For children, who thrive off of a routine, all this change can be especially hard.

A kindergarten teacher at Seabourn Elementary in the Mesquite ISD decided to do something good for her students. Her labor of love didn’t stop there. Before the stay-at-home order was put in place, Hailey Jackson went to each child’s house and personally dropped off all of their school work. She said the special trips were just as much for them as it was for her.

“I just wanted to make sure my parents were OK and my kiddos were OK,” Jackson said. “A lot of my parents are first responders or essential workers, so they aren’t always there or have the time to come out and pick up the work or get it from me.”

Jackson said she also knew many of her students wouldn’t have the means to video chat with her during the extended break, so she took it old school. She mailed nearly a dozen letters, one for each student.

“It took about a week and a half to get everything done,” Jackson said.

All of them personalized to the things that student was interested in.

“I like to do things like that all year for the kiddos. This is only my second year teaching. It has been my dream job since I was in middle school. Me and my mom came up with these ideas,” Jackson said. “In every letter, I just made sure to say how much I miss them and to make sure they are being kind to their families during this time. Being a helper around the house. Make sure you are breathing and think through your emotions.”