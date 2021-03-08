Frisco

Local Elementary School Students Make Socially Distant Visit at Memory Care Facility

By Laura Harris

Frisco ISD

It’s been about a year since the kids at Carroll Elementary school could continue their tradition of saying hello to the residents of the Saddle Brook Memory Care Community in Frisco.

That finally changed on Friday.

More than 40 second-grade students at Carroll Elementary School reunited, through the windows, with the older adults. Their visit was complete with handwritten signs and letters showing their support for the older adults who haven’t had much interaction since the pandemic began.

Frisco ISD
Courtesy Frisco ISD

The students stood outside and sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” to the residents there as they watched through the window.

Frisco ISD
Courtesy Frisco ISD

Frisco
