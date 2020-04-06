Local DJ Encourages Kids to Get Moving With Daily Dance Parties

We all need a little motivation to get up and moving. A local DJ has decided to help with weekday dance parties!

"You're not alone. We're all in this together. We can all have a little bit of fun every single day,” Nate Nelson said.

He is a DJ by trade, but life has changed dramatically for his family, like many across the country.

When the coronavirus pandemic his North Texas, his income stopped. No more weddings, no more proms or dances, nothing.

Nelson’s wife is a school teacher. While she is trying to ensure her students are still on the right track virtually, she is also trying to make sure their two kids stay on the same path as well.

“We felt like we needed to have some sort of structure and really build this into our day. And so we decided to do recess. We wanted to share what we do in our home with you guys," Nelson said.

He started weekday dance parties on Facebook live. Every weekday at 4 p.m., you can count on great music and some cool dance moves from his kids.

"There is a wide variety of people watching. A lot of kids and parents. But what we are trying to do is bring a little joy. If I can bring a smile to one person’s face, then it was all worth it. Just making sure that we have a little bit of joy in a time of darkness. That we can put smiles on people's faces," Nelson said.

His wife, Jennifer, is a big part of the fun too.

"I know how important it is for kids to have brain breaks. Especially in the classroom. So I kind of looked at this as a way for the kids at home. Whether it’s that they are working on home school or playing with their siblings. It’s just time to forget about that for a minute," she said.

They just hope they can help ease the pain everyone is going through.

“Music soothes the soul. We just want to make people smile,” he said.