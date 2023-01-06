Local Chef Picked Up for Food Network Cooking Competition

Something good has happened for a Dallas-based chef. After years of hard work, he will be showcasing his talent on the Food Network.

“I really couldn’t believe it,” Benjamin Leggitte said. “Like I still can’t believe it. I have worked for 15 years for this and then here it is.”

Leggitte started his career as a chef alongside the award-winning chef, Wolfgang Puck, in Las Vegas. He took what he learned there and parlayed it into his current private chef business.

“I didn’t even realize it was going to be as big as it is and then I just kind of blew up on social media. My videos started going viral and the business came with it,” Leggitte said.

Ironically, he said that’s how Food Network discovered him.

“I get hundreds of [direct messages] a day. And I finally got one from one of their producers. At first, I didn’t even know if it was real. But then the more we talked I realized it was. So, we did an interview and then I did a zoom... and before I knew it, I was invited to do the show out in Hollywood,” Leggitte said.

Leggitte said he is heading to tape the show in California at the end of January.

“The show is called Super Market Stakeout. It’s in its fifth season. It took them five seasons to find me but that’s OK! Its going to be me and like six other chefs competing in a grocery store cooking competition,” Leggitte said.

He said he has been told the show should air sometime in the spring of 2023.