Beckham loves garbage trucks. In fact, he loves them so much, he waits outside for the Republic Services crew to stop by, just so he can see them hard at work, up close and in person.

This past week, they let Beckham help out and even paid him $1 for a job well done.

City of Arlington

Thanks to the City of Arlington for sharing this sweet moment with us on their Twitter page, and way to go Beckham!