Hundreds of books donated to North Texas children for National Reading Month

It was a team effort to help some North Texas students celebrate National Reading Month. In three days, volunteers restored books for the Little Hands Book Bank.

The nonprofit is dedicated to putting quality stories into the hands of children in early childhood and pre-kindergarten programs.

It was all made possible through the help of Park Place Dealerships. Organizers say this was important for them as oftentimes, these use books are a child’s first introduction to reading. That’s why they worked so hard to clean, sort and prepare those books so the students could have access.

Park Place leadership said the initiative highlights the power of literacy and community service, ensuring every child has the opportunity to build a lifelong love of reading.