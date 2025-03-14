something good

Hundreds of books donated to North Texas children for National Reading Month

It's National Reading Month

By Laura Harris

Little Hands Book Bank

It was a team effort to help some North Texas students celebrate National Reading Month. In three days, volunteers restored books for the Little Hands Book Bank.

The nonprofit is dedicated to putting quality stories into the hands of children in early childhood and pre-kindergarten programs.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It was all made possible through the help of Park Place Dealerships. Organizers say this was important for them as oftentimes, these use books are a child’s first introduction to reading. That’s why they worked so hard to clean, sort and prepare those books so the students could have access.

Park Place leadership said the initiative highlights the power of literacy and community service, ensuring every child has the opportunity to build a lifelong love of reading.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

something goodBooks and literature
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us