Little Girl and Her Family Doing #SomethingGood for Kids in Need

We're highlighting the good work of a little girl and her family in Dallas to help those in need.

Parents Franco and Gladys Calderon said they immigrated from Peru to give their children a better life here in Texas.

“What we wanted to do was to see ways in which we could not only teach the kids about the value of what they have but also about the value of giving to other kids," said Franco.

So during the onset of the pandemic last summer, the Calderon family started a nonprofit called Shining Brownies.

Calderon Family

The name comes from mom Gladys' nickname for the kids after their favorite treat.

The children started off by making bracelets to raise money for Family Gateway, a shelter helping homeless families with children.

But little Valentina, the family's oldest daughter, hit the ground running with her own mission.

She gathered donations and gifts for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Her little brother, Sebastian, has also been a huge support in helping children their age to thrive, achieve their dreams and live happy lives.

“I think those kids really deserve to have better opportunities to accomplish whatever they want to," Valentina said.

Then over the Mother's Day weekend, she and her siblings helped assemble and deliver gift baskets for homeless and struggling moms at Family Gateway.

"I feel really happy because I love seeing all the kids' happy faces when they receive the gifts that we donate to them," Valentina said.

Valentina even wrote and published her own kid's book to help raise even more proceeds for Family Gateway. The book, titled "Unipaws Adventures," is inspired by her own dog, Snowy.

"I'm proud, these are hard-working kids. They love to help and what brings me so much joy is that they like to share," said Gladys. "To see their happiness at this time of giving makes me very very proud."

The family will continue their mission to give back this summer. On Tuesday, they'll be celebrating Valentina's ninth birthday.

If you would like to support the family's mission, the kids are selling bracelets and Valentina's book on their website. They are also accepting donations of certain goods during their donation drives. You can email helpkids@shiningbrownies.org to connect with the Calderon family for more information.

