Lewisville girl celebrates birthday with $10k for NTFB

A Lewisville middle school student delivered something good for the North Texas Food Bank - $10,000!

Ariya Daniels is the youngest of three girls. Her sisters had raised money for the food bank on their birthdays in 2020 and 2022.

The legacy of giving to the NFTB started with Reyna, who learned about hunger in her area and about HungerMitao, the NTFB’s Indian American affinity group. Reyna raised more than $2,500 for her birthday in 2020. She continues to be involved in fighting hunger as a member of the NTFB’s Young Advocates Council.

Not to be outdone, Ashna, the middle sister, doubled that amount and raised $5,000 for her birthday in 2022.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Ariya wanted to do it this year for her 12th birthday but with a bigger goal. With the help of her sisters, she created short videos to get the word out about her fundraising campaign.

Three months later, more than 100 people had helped Ariya raise $10,150 to surpass her goal!

The donation will pay for peanut butter the North Texas Food Bank uses for its 4 Kids backpack program.