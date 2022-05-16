#SomethingGood

Lemonade Sales to Benefit Vets, First Responders

For almost 20 years, the kids in the Colonial neighborhood of Fort Worth have hosted a lemonade stand during the Colonial golf tournament

By Deborah Ferguson

A group of kids and a group that supports the military, veterans, first responders and their families joined forces for something good.

The American Warrior Association hosted a dinner recently in honor of the nonprofit Colonial Kids for A Cause LemonAid Stand.

For almost 20 years, kids have sold lemonade during the Colonial Golf
Tournament in Fort Worth then donated the money to a nonprofit.

The sales this year will benefit American Warrior Association. The organization hosts programs to help members of the military, veterans and first responders for a life of continued service to others outside of their primary duties.

The LemonAid stand will be ready for fans at the Colonial from May 26 to May 29. Look for it at 2448 Colonial Parkway in Fort Worth from 10 a.m. to 4 p,m. The kids will be there Friday, Saturday and Sunday during the golf tournament selling lemonade and accepting donations to support the American Warrior Association.

