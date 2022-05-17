Ladies in Hillsboro Are Quilting For a Cause

A group of talented ladies in Hillsboro is putting their knack for creativity toward something good. They're quilting for a cause.

Belinda Wiley

The women you see here are part of the Red Boot Retreat, which brings people together every few months to connect over crafts and other creative works. At one of their most recent retreats, members were hard at working making quilts and blankets for people and critters in need.

That includes blankets to donate to animal shelters, hospitals and cancer charities.

Many members also make several items for Project Linus, a nonprofit that provides handmade blankets to sick and traumatized children across the country.

These photos are just some of the latest creations.

It can take days to weeks just to stitch and sew one completed quilt so a lot of love goes into their work.

Anyone across North Texas who wants to learn or get involved is welcome to join.