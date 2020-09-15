Keller Woman Celebrates 100th Birthday

Irene VanGoethem celebrated her 100th birthday recently.

The Mustang Creek Estates resident said her secret to a long life are pretty simple. You have to keep a positive attitude, keep a loving family close to you and exercise.

One of her life goals was to make it to her 100th birthday and not only did she do it, but she did it in the middle of a pandemic.

VanGoethem's birthday was full of surprises -- including her daughters coming to surprise her at a socially-distant party outside at the senior living community in Keller.