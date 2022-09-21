Keller Crossing Guard Dresses Up on the Job to Brighten Students' Days

A crossing guard in Keller is going above and beyond getting kids safely to school. She's giving them something good to start their day.

Charla Lee is a crossing guard at Willis Lane Elementary School. She saw administrators working the crosswalk and decided she had the time for the job.

She does it in her own stylish way. About a year ago, Charla decided to dress up to impress the kids.

"I'm dressing up because I love these kids," Lee said. "And if there's anything I can do brighten their day then it's worth doing."

For Charla, dress up means get in costume such as a football uniform as seen in a video posted by the City of Keller.

"It's college football day, so I'm an Oklahoma State football player," Lee said. "Go Pokes! And then, I've done a couple of others. A unicorn. And a massive inflatable dog for National Dog Day. A pig. The Grinch. Elf on a Shelf. Things like that."

Charla realizes not everyone is a morning person or likes going to school, so she hopes her Friday dress up day makes a difference.

"If I can turn their day around in the morning and send them in with a smile and knowing there's an adult on their side and in their corner, then it's worth it and that's why I do it," she said.