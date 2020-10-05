Junior League of Fort Worth Opens Diaper Bank

The Junior League of Fort Worth is bringing something good to families: diapers!

The league realized government assistance programs such as SNAP, WIC and Medicare do not cover diapers for babies, adults or those with special needs. In 2019, the league announced its intent to start a diaper bank, the JLFW Diaper Bank, with the goal for the organization to serve as a mobilizer and connecter for diaper need in Tarrant County. The service will have a broad outreach within the community and be a direct response to those in need and caught in poverty.

The league opened the JLFW Diaper Bank back in July and partnered with Tarrant Area Food Bank to store them onsite. In just three months through 15 agencies, more than 130,000 diapers have gone to 167 families, including 53 adults and 242 children.

”Diaper need has been largely unmet for the residents of Fort Worth for quite some time and is an even bigger necessity now for so many dealing with the unforeseen challenges from COVID-19. We’re so grateful to Tarrant Area Food Bank and their partnership and I’m overjoyed that the League is able to provide help for our community in this way" said JLFW President, Amber Robertson in a news release.

The community is invited to help continue to build the diaper bank inventory. A $50 gift will buy 300 diapers and help sustain a family for about a month.

If you have any questions about the JLFW Diaper Bank, please reach out to the JLFW Diaper Bank committee at diaperbank@juniorleaguefw.org.