Junior League of Arlington Does #SomethingGood, Donates Hundreds of Prom Dresses

The Glass Slipper Boutique and the Junior League of Arlington is preparing for an event like no other, giving away hundreds of prom dresses and accessories this prom season.

By Evan Anderson

It's prom season! The Junior League of Arlington is ready to do something good and make sure every young lady in Arlington ISD is ready this weekend.

They will donate a record number of free prom dresses this year.

JLA said the most they've ever given out is 60, but this year 250 girls have already signed up.

They have about 1,000 new or gently used dresses in inventory, and with enough dresses on hand, they plan to open the boutique to neighboring districts.

The big giveaway will take place on Friday and Saturday, and you must register for a time slot!

Mark your calendars for Friday, March 3, and Saturday, April 1 to shop the Glass Slipper Boutique, hosted by the Junior League of Arlington.

Take a moment to register here before the event.

