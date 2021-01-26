Irving ISD

Irving ISD Conducts ‘Home Visit Blitz'

District officials conduct 150 home visits a week to connect with remote learning students, help solve problems

By Ben Russell

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Irving Independent School District is doing something good to ensure that its students enrolled in remote learning are living and learning in a safe, stable environment.

The school district recently started a program called its Home Visit Blitz, where educators and district employees set out to visit the homes of 150 students a week.

To date, Irving ISD representatives have been in the homes of approximately 800 students.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

airline travel 1 hour ago

New Travel Restrictions for U.S.-Bound Passengers Go Into Effect Tuesday

Among the many concerns the district has discovered and helped to resolve are internet connectivity, lack of electricity, lack of sufficient food for the family and lack of proper adult supervision.

“We had a family of four, mom is working from seven until four, we went out and visited in their home [and found the kids] by themselves - second grade through fifth - and we are asking them to do work by themselves?”  said Lance Campbell, Assistant Chief of Campus Operations, about a particularly concerning situation his staff recently discovered. “We called the principal they start [in school] on Wednesday. So those are types of things that we are trying to bridge the gap, and we believe that is making a huge impact.”

The district contacts parents or guardians prior to the visit and each district employee who goes to the home arrives with a complimentary care package of food to be used for meal preparation for the family.

“We’ve heard a lot of, ‘God bless you.’ We’ve heard a lot of, ‘Thank you,’” Campbell said. “It’s really been impactful for us. Our teams come back, and they just feel like they’ve done some great things that day.”

This article tagged under:

Irving ISDeducationremote learning
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us