Irving ISD Conducts ‘Home Visit Blitz'

The Irving Independent School District is doing something good to ensure that its students enrolled in remote learning are living and learning in a safe, stable environment.

The school district recently started a program called its Home Visit Blitz, where educators and district employees set out to visit the homes of 150 students a week.

To date, Irving ISD representatives have been in the homes of approximately 800 students.

Among the many concerns the district has discovered and helped to resolve are internet connectivity, lack of electricity, lack of sufficient food for the family and lack of proper adult supervision.

“We had a family of four, mom is working from seven until four, we went out and visited in their home [and found the kids] by themselves - second grade through fifth - and we are asking them to do work by themselves?” said Lance Campbell, Assistant Chief of Campus Operations, about a particularly concerning situation his staff recently discovered. “We called the principal they start [in school] on Wednesday. So those are types of things that we are trying to bridge the gap, and we believe that is making a huge impact.”

The district contacts parents or guardians prior to the visit and each district employee who goes to the home arrives with a complimentary care package of food to be used for meal preparation for the family.

“We’ve heard a lot of, ‘God bless you.’ We’ve heard a lot of, ‘Thank you,’” Campbell said. “It’s really been impactful for us. Our teams come back, and they just feel like they’ve done some great things that day.”