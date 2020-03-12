Inspiring North Texas 12-Year-Old Writes Book Titled: ‘Never Give Up’

"Have you ever wanted to give up, to throw in the towel? Well, don't!" Those are words of encouragement this morning from a 12-year-old who wrote a book titled "Never Give Up."

At just 11 years old, Jiles Clark became an author to not only motivate his close friends, but anyone who had the will power to keep pushing forward despite their circumstances.

Jiles said he wanted one of his friends to know that no matter what he was going through that he shouldn't give up and Jiles wanted to spread that message across his community. So he wrote, "Never Give Up" and he has since was been amazed by the feedback.

"She bought it and then like a couple of weeks later she said it really helped her and she keeps it in her purse all the time and so that really touched me," Jiles said. "I was like, it's helping people. It's helping people around the community like I wanted it to. If you need it, you can just whip it out and read it when you need to when you need encouragement."

Jiles says “sometimes you are closer to the finish line than you think, so keep going until you cross over as a winner! And when you look back, you will be glad you did."

Jiles is already putting the final touches on his second book titled: "Be Yourself."

Go here for his books: https://jilesbooks.com/