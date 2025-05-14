Iconic Fort Worth shoe store celebrates diamond anniversary

A store owner in Fort Worth is celebrating something good. The business his dad started 75 years ago is still going strong and enjoying its diamond anniversary this month.

"The 75 comes from 1950, May of 1950, when my father moved to Texas to open up a shoe store," said Stanley Eisenman, the owner of Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

David Eisenman relocated his family from Kansas City to Fort Worth. He started his shoe business in The Fair, an independent department store. In 1964, he agreed to run multiple shoe departments at the family-owned Monnig's Department Store.

"We don't have very good shoes, and he's the best shoe guy around" is how Stanley Eisenman remembers the deal started. "After that point, we entered into a lease with the Monnigs' family, and we had as many as eight locations in the 60s, 70s, and 80s."

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Stanley started selling shoes with his dad as a teenager, and when investors bought Monnig's, he was ready for them to go on their own.

"I decided I did not want to work for anybody because I'd always worked either for myself or alongside my father," he said.

So in 1987, they rebranded as Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes and opened the flagship store at 6333 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth. With it came a reputation for style, service, and the perfect fit with luxury European brands like Pedro Garcia, Paul Green, and Chie Mahara.

"The core of our business is service and also sizes. We're one of the few stores in the country that still buy a lot of sizes for customers. Most stores buy shoes in one width. We buy shoes in three and four widths, and the secret sauce is our ability to fit people," Eisenman said. "In this part of the country, we have a lot of narrow fit, narrow width customers, and most stores skip those sizes."

Other locations opened and then closed, like the one in The Shops at Clearfork. It opened in 2017.

"We're walking along doing some pretty nice business, and then the bottom fell out once COVID came. So we had no business in the store. No traffic. No volume. That was probably the toughest period that we endured," Eisenman said. "Fortunately, we were able to kind of rebuild after a couple of years."

After a six-year run at Clearfork, though, Eisenman closed the store to consolidate the business at the Camp Bowie location, which had been home since 1987.

Now at 74, Eisenman is still doing what he loves and never feels like it's work.

"I guess the thrill of seeing our customers that we've helped for decades is still a great motivator. I feel like I would have a huge void in my life if I didn't have the social interaction with all the customers that I see, you know, on a daily basis," he said. "Sometimes it might be months or years between visits, but it's still the same. It's like a reunion when people come back to see us."

Along the way, Eisenman has learned a lot about women, what they want in shoes, and their insecurities about their feet.

"A lot of women are really conscious about hammer toes, bunions, things like that. My standard answer for those is nobody's gonna look at the shape of your feet or the shape of your toes. What people are gonna look at when they're looking down is the fact that you have a great-looking pair of shoes. So forget about all the flaws in your feet and just enjoy having a beautiful pair of shoes," he said.

An all-day 75th anniversary celebration happens Thursday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes flagship store at 6333 Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth.