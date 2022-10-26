Hunt County Engineer Finds Success in the State Fair Rodeo Arena

An engineer with a passion for rodeo had #SomethingGood happen the other day and what happened to his horse is even better.

Stephen McLauchlin from Quinlan competed in the tie down roping event in the finals of the United Professional Rodeo Association during the last weekend at the State Fair of Texas at Fair Park in Dallas.

McLauchlin won second place in the event but the biggest prize went to his stallion.

The other rodeo contestants named the horse called Once in a Blu Boon Horse of the Year. It was a huge honor for a horse that just finished its first year of rodeo competition.

Laura McLauchlin says the stud and her husband Stephen who fulltime as an engineer have come so far this year that she just had to share with NBC5 what she calls a "proud wife moment."