Hundreds of Animals Saved in Dallas County

Dallas Animal Services and the SPCA of Texas have something good to report. Both facilities have cleared a substantial number of animals during the coronavirus pandemic.

The SPCA of Texas tweeed this out:

This isn't something we see every day. We asked for help, #Dallas showed up. We had nearly 140 animals go out to foster since March 13, & 38 of those on our last day to get them out. We have 100s of pets still in our care - to support them click here: https://t.co/IRXzF4KoYR pic.twitter.com/5aOcAopD7z — SPCA of Texas (@spcaoftexas) March 24, 2020

Dallas Animal Service adding to the good news with this tweet:

It's not often that we get to hang these signs, but thanks to the overwhelming support from the community, we now have a few rooms with these hanging up. THANK YOU again to everyone who has come out to foster or adopt a dog this past week. #SavingLivesWhileSocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/d2hPBbutgC — Dallas90 (Dallas Animal Services) (@DallasShelter) March 22, 2020

Just last week, DAS thanked the community for their overwhelming support they received in just the last few days.

It was an incredible week for DAS and we can't thank our community enough for the overwhelming support we've received in the past few days. Thanks to you, we saved 435 lives this week, many of our kennels are empty right now, and hundreds of pets are in homes. #BeDallas90 pic.twitter.com/NkHwhUkcPS — Dallas90 (Dallas Animal Services) (@DallasShelter) March 21, 2020

