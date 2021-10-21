How About Some Puppies to Get You Through Your Day?

Imagine needing a break during a tough day at work, and someone shows up to your office, with puppies.

That’s what happened to some middle school language arts teachers in the Carrolton-Farmers Branch ISD.

These puppies gave teachers a much-needed break during their recent professional development. The district's middle school instructional specialist brought her own litter of 11 puppies to visit the teachers.

Sandra Coffee says she was trying to brainstorm a way to reward her team of teachers when a teacher asked her, "can you tuck a couple of your puppies in your pockets as a surprise?" Coffee decided from there, teachers might love the idea of a puppy professional development love session.

The idea was a hit. Teachers from Perry Polk, Long, Blalack and Field middle schools and the districts Educational Services Division Complex (ESDC) were able to enjoy some relaxing time playing with the cute puppies.