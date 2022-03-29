Hood County YMCA Launches Inclusive Soccer League

The Hood County YMCA is kicking off something good for families with an all-new inclusive soccer league for children.

Children with adaptive needs and all abilities played alongside each other Sunday at the YMCA fields in Granbury.

It's the first league of its kind in Hood County, where every child – regardless of ability or need – is welcome.

The program will run for five weeks and is open to children ages 3 to 18 years old.

Any family is welcome to attend. The next game this Saturday at 3 p.m. at the YMCA in Granbury.

The league is made possible through a partnership between the YMCA, Granbury ISD, STEAM Academy at Mambrino, and the Lake Granbury Kiwanis club.